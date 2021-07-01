Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

EVRG stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $60.93. 5,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,496. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

