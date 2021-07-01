Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 257.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,595 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Exelixis by 16.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

