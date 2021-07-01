Exosis Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $15,277.63 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,718.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.96 or 0.06331746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.62 or 0.01469874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00406884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00162526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.00629312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00419459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00366032 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

