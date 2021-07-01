Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $126.60 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $128.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.