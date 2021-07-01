EXRNchain Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $33,378.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00695436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,427.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

