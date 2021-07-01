Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.96. 29,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,183. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $92.04 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.