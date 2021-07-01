Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $267.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

