FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.750-$11.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $306.29.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.16. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.