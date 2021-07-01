Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

ARSUF stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.