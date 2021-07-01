Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

