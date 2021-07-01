Family Management Corp Has $399,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Family Management Corp decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.98. 141,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654,671. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

