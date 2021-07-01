Family Management Corp Takes $200,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.