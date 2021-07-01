FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $13.91 on Top Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $41.05 million and $1.76 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.91 or 0.00041245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,966 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

