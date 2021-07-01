Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

