Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Owens & Minor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

