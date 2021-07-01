Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 44,998.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.