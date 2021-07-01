Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

CSL opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

