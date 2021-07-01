Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

