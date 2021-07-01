Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YALA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.50. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

