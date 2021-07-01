Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.