Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.