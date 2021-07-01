Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.95 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $178.82 million and approximately $32.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00697726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,623.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.