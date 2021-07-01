Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FQVTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

FQVTF stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

