Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Reduced by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,601. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.27.

