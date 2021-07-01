Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,577,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

