FIL Ltd Has $325.28 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.49% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $325,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.82. 178,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

