FIL Ltd Has $486.18 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.34% of Amgen worth $486,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $246.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

