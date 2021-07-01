FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440,360 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,876,762 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $623,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 21.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

