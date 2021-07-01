FIL Ltd Purchases 352,835 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $261,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 911,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,798,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

