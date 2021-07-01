FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,819,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 636,448 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $394,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

