Financial Comparison: Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) versus Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Acies Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acies Acquisition and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acies Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00 Benefitfocus 1 2 1 0 2.00

Acies Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.16%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Acies Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acies Acquisition is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acies Acquisition and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.74 -$24.30 million ($0.77) -18.31

Acies Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus.

Profitability

This table compares Acies Acquisition and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Benefitfocus -5.71% N/A -2.88%

Summary

Acies Acquisition beats Benefitfocus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

