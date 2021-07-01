Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,298.41

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $90,298.41 and $1,007.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00013103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00387730 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,797 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

