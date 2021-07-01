First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,167 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

