First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

