First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FCHS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.
First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.