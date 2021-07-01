First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCHS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

