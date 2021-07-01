First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company provides checking and savings accounts, mobile banking services, and card and digital solutions.

