First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

