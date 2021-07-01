First Financial Bancorp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

