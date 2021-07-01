First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

