First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $132,324,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.09. 7,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,512. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

