First Manhattan Co. Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,283 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.38% of Gates Industrial worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after buying an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $54,893,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,708. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.