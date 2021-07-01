First Manhattan Co. Purchases 6,301 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.11. 25,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

