First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,383.86. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,185. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $793.75 and a 1-year high of $1,403.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,305.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

