First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 744 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in McKesson by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in McKesson by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in McKesson by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in McKesson by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.35. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

