First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

