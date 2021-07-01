First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $385,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.