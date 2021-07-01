First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9,485.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

