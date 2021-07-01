First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $450,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

