First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $396.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.