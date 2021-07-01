First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,578,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after buying an additional 351,542 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,044,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

FDEU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 63,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

